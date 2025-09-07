Salford Red Devils have revealed that forward Emmanuel Waine has been released from hospital following the sickening clash that led to him being stretchered from the field on Thursday evening.

Waine required lengthy medical attention after being hit high by Catalans forward Franck Maria in the early stages of the Dragons’ victory at the Salford Community Stadium. Maria was subsequently sent off and is likely facing a lengthy suspension for the incident.

Waine was stretchered off following that delay but Salford coach Paul Rowley revealed in the aftermath of the game that the forward had not recovered as well as the medical staff had hoped in the immediate aftermath of the incident. That meant he had to be taken to hospital for further assessment.

But Waine has now been released from hospital and is back at home recovering. However, he is likely to miss their final two games of the season given the severity of the clash. He will definitely miss next Sunday’s game away at Huddersfield Giants via standard head injury protocol.

Salford said: “We are pleased to report Emmanuel Waine is back home from hospital and recovering from a collision which forced him from the field in last Thursday’s game. A big thank you to all medical personnel who acted so quickly to provide care on the field. We’re all behind you in your recovery, Manu!”

Waine was one of several players who joined the Red Devils on loan last month as they scrambled to put a side together to compete in the latter stages of the season.

He joined on an initial short-term deal from Championship side Bradford, having impressed in Super League last season for London Broncos.