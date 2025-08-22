Salford’s threadbare squad has been further depleted with another double departure, as star winger Ethan Ryan and forward Matty Foster have joined the exodus to ambitious Championship club Oldham.

Ryan and Foster are the latest in a long line of departures from the Salford Community Stadium, with the tally of players that have left this year amid an ongoing financial crisis in double figures.

The news of their switch to Boundary Park sees the pair swiftly reunited with their former Red Devils team-mates Ryan Brierley and Jack Ormondroyd, who signed for the Roughyeds earlier this month.

Both Ryan and Foster have joined for the remainder of the 2025 season and have been linked with Super League moves for 2026.

‘I really hope it all gets sorted out as there are people there who deserve a lot better than what they are getting’

24-year-old Foster has lifted the lid on the current crisis at the Red Devils that has seen another makeshift squad of loanees assembled to fulfil Friday night’s game at Leigh Leopards, following the cancellation of last weekend’s home clash with Wakefield Trinity.

“It has been really hard as there are a lot of great people at that club and I have a lot of friends there,” said Foster. “I really hope it all gets sorted out as there are people there who deserve a lot better than what they are getting.

“I am really looking forward to it at Oldham, and just walking around the stadium you can see it is a great set up and already a star-studded team. I hope I can add to that and help the playoff push and the Super League dream that this club has got.

29-year-old Ryan has starred for Salford for the last two seasons after four years at Hull KR, where the Ireland international scored 22 tries in 42 appearances.

“I know quite a few of the lads having played with and against them, and you look at this team and it is full of superstars,” said Ryan.

“Oldham have built a really good team this year and I am glad to be a part of that. We are right in that playoff spot and looking to push towards winning that Championship Grand Final.”

Ryan goes straight into the squad for Sunday’s huge Betfred Championship clash at London Broncos, Foster is not included.

Head coach Sean Long said: “These are two quality signings who will add pace and power to our squad for the run into the playoffs. Ethan is lightning and a great finisher and arrives at a time where we have suffered a couple of injuries out wide.

“Matty is still only young but plays like a seasoned Super League pro so I can’t wait to work with both. A big thanks to Bill (Quinn) and Mike (Ford) for getting these deals over the line.”

Chairman Bill Quinn also confirmed this week that as a gesture to Salford fans amid the club’s current crisis that saw their last match cancelled, all Red Devils supporters would be offered free entry into Oldham’s home Championship game with Doncaster on August 31st, and in the playoffs should Sean Long’s men land a home tie.

“If there is something we can do to give light relief to Salford supporters then that is great, and I know that all our fantastic Oldham fans will welcome you with open arms,” he said in a message to Salford fans.

“I’d like to make it clear that we are not trying to steal Salford fans. Our fans are our fans and Salford fans are Salford fans. But we are all in it together and we are stronger together.”

Ryan added: “Bill’s gesture is great so if anyone does fancy it, it would be great to have you over and support the lads who have moved.”

