Salford Red Devils draft in loan quartet ahead of Leigh Leopards clash

Salford Red Devils have announced a fleet of loan signings ahead of their Super League clash with Leigh Leopards, with as many as four players joining the club.

The financially-stricken club return to action at the Leigh Sports Village after their last Super League match against Wakefield Trinity was called off over concerns for player welfare, and will now be buoyed by the arrival of Hull KR duo Louix Gorman and Leon Ruan, Wakefield Trinity’s Neil Tchamambe and Jack Darbyshire from the Leopards.

The signings come after Salford issued a statement yesterday (Monday, 18th August) confirming the game against Leigh would go ahead as scheduled.

They also come following yet another player exit, with utility man Joe Shorrocks joining Leeds Rhinos until the end of the season.

Salford Red Devils draft in four Super League youngsters for Leigh clash

Wakefield back Tchamambe, who was scheduled to make his Trinity debut in the previously cancelled clash against the Red Devils, will make his Super League debut on Friday night when he takes to the field, but brings decent experience from his time in the lower leagues after making his professional debut while on loan at Whitehaven last season. Most recently, he has impressed with League One newbies Goole Vikings with nine tries in 10 appearances.

Hull KR’s Gorman will add to his one Super League appearance when he takes to the field on Friday night, and again brings decent experience from his time on loan across the lower tiers. He has spent time with both Featherstone Rovers and London Broncos in the Championship across the past two seasons, making 17 appearances and scoring five tries in total.

Fellow Robin Ruan is the most experienced of the lot, given his time at Leeds Rhinos. After an impressive debut season with Doncaster, Ruan made the switch to Headingley in 2023 and went onto play 11 times for the club, and later spent time at Hull FC on loan. In total, the forward has 15 Super League appearances to his name. He too has recent Championship experience, featuring once for Featherstone this season.

Rounding off the list of new additions is Leigh’s Darbyshire, who will make his Super League debut against his parent club this weekend. The back has also impressed while out on loan in League One, making 15 appearances for Rochdale across the past two seasons and scoring three tries.

