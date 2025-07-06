Salford Red Devils coach Paul Rowley insists that the club are keen to extend Danny Richardson’s loan deal from Hull KR for the rest of the year: and insists they have not been contacted about a possible exit for Ryan Brierley.

Richardson’s two-week loan with Salford expired after Friday night’s defeat to Warrington Wolves. But his opportunities at Hull KR look to remain limited for the short-term at least, leading to hopes they can keep the half-back with the club.

Rowley echoed those hopes on Friday evening after the game, insisting that Salford’s priority is to tie Richardson down with the club for as long as possible.

He said: “We’d like to keep him all season. Hopefully Hull KR have a healthy squad and they don’t need him.

“We support Danny as a person and if he gets the opportunity to play some big games later in the season, we’ll be really happy for him.

“But we want to develop him as much as we can and really see what the future holds for Danny in a Salford shirt. He has been a real welcome addition for us.”

It has been a busy week for Salford on the transfer front, with speculation emerging on multiple fronts that star fullback Brierley is a target for ambitious Championship side Oldham.

There have been suggestions that Sean Long’s side are prepared to table a lengthy deal for Brierley that would take him to the end of his career at Boundary Park – though he remains under contract with the Red Devils.

But Rowley stressed that as far as he is concerned, they have not been contacted about a possible deal to sign Brierley.

He said: “I’ve not read it. And nobody has contacted our club from Oldham that I’m aware of. So maybe ask Ryan, he’ll be walking through in a bit.”