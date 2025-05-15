Salford Red Devils cop latest blow to as stadium negotiations collapse

Salford City Council have revealed all formal negotiations with Jacobson Management – representatives of Salford Red Devils – regarding the future of the Salford Community Stadium have ended.

The news comes amid reports the Red Devils have also been handed a winding-up petition by HMRC.

Salford Red Devils’ future handed latest blow

To say the Red Devils have endured a turbulent 2025 season would be putting it lightly, as financial issues have once again reared their ugly head.

The club were put under special salary cap measures at the start of the season, and things quickly got worse as staff and players were paid late on two occasions.

To make matters worse, City AM are also reporting the club have been issued with a winding-up petition over unpaid loans, while the Sun also claim the club owes £500,000 to HMRC as well.

But, things have once again taken a turn, with the Council now revealing they have stopped negotiations with the club over the stadium – a key cornerstone of the club’s proposed takeover.

“Salford City Council has formally ended all negotiations with Jacobson Management regarding the future of Salford Community Stadium,” they said in a statement.

“Jacobsen Management were introduced to the stadium by representatives of Salford Red Devils RLFC – not by the council.”

“It has not been possible for the council to progress negotiations and carry out a detailed due diligence exercise as required in a timely manner.”

“We understand how difficult and uncertain this situation has been for supporters, staff, players and everyone connected to Salford Red Devils. We share your frustration and concern. Like you, we care deeply about the future of the club and the role rugby league plays in Salford’s sporting identity and community life.”

“The council stepped in to acquire full ownership of the stadium to help secure that future. We remain committed to working with all our stadium tenants and partners to ensure the stadium delivers for the whole of our city – and to ensuring Salford Red Devils have a stable and sustainable home.”

