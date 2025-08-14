Salford Red Devils’ Chief Operating Officer (COO) Claire Bradbury has resigned and accused their owners of using misogynistic language in a damning letter explaining her decision to leave the club.

Bradbury, who had spent circa three-and-a-half years working for Premiership rugby union outfit Sale Sharks beforehand, joined Salford in October 2024.

Heading up the commercial arm of the club, Bradbury was tasked with helping the Red Devils to become self-sustaining and set the goal of making them the top-performing club in Super League off the pitch though.

Her job however, like the vast majority of those working for Salford, has been hampered consistently over the last ten months or so by the club’s ongoing financial saga.

Like many before her, Bradbury has reached breaking point in deciding to leave the club, but her departure has brought with it some strong accusations against an already under-fire ownership group.

Salford Red Devils COO accuses owners of ‘misogynistic’ language in damning resignation letter

Former ASICS and Brooks running employee Bradbury shared the letter explaining her resignation on LinkedIn on Thursday.

It begins: “”To the Salford Red Devils fans,

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm my resignation as Chief Operating Officer of Salford Red Devils, a role I was immensely proud to hold, not only as the club’s first female COO in Super League, but as someone committed and excited to represent Salford with professionalism, integrity, and passion. At the time of writing, I am yet to be paid July wages.

“When I joined, I saw huge potential. I believed and still believe that Salford Red Devils is a sleeping giant, a club rich in heritage, with a loyal fanbase and a community that deserves better. My ambition was to create a self-sustaining, top-performing organisation off the pitch, delivering long-term stability and growth. I gave everything to that vision.

“However, over recent months, the conditions under which I and my colleagues have been required to operate made it impossible for me to deliver my role to the standards I set for myself and for the club.

“Repeated delays in salary payments, an absence of essential operational tools, and a lack of agreed structure, strategy, or investment have significantly impacted the ability of staff to perform their jobs effectively. Despite this, our team continued to show grace and professionalism, working tirelessly for the benefit of the club and its supporters.

“In my opinion, strong leadership in sport requires transparency, respect, understanding of fandom and culture, and a willingness to listen to experienced staff. Unfortunately, I have not felt that over recent months.

“This environment consultation one of uncertainty, inadequate resources, and decisions taken without collaborative has made it increasingly difficult to protect staff wellbeing and maintain operational standards. Love for the club, loyalty to fans and professional pride is why the club continues to operate, despite this.

“I am particularly sad that my time here ends without being able to implement the growth strategy and brand plans I designed ones I know could have taken the club forward. Whilst funding may yet arrive, my concern is what may have been lost over this time, a decimated squad and a historic club with its soul being ripped out.

“The togetherness of our team, sponsors and supporters is what makes this club special.”

‘Misogynistic, inappropriate language from the ownership suggesting I sleep with an individual at the RFL to ‘smooth things over’ is not acceptable’

Then came the hard-hitting accusation of misogyny, with Bradbury alleging that members of the ownership group suggested she sleep with an individual at the RFL in order to help the club’s cause amid their ongoing crisis.

The statement continues: “It’s important to share something more personal, as a senior woman in business. Misogynistic, inappropriate language from the ownership suggesting I sleep with an individual at the RFL to ‘smooth things over’ is not acceptable.

“At the time I stayed quiet because I wanted the club to succeed. I’m disappointed in myself that I didn’t stand up to it then so I’m voicing it now as it should be heard for the integrity and evolution of rugby league, and for all women who work in sport.

“My decision to resign was not taken lightly. I care deeply for Salford Red Devils, our supporters, and the people I have worked alongside. I married a passionate Salfordian, have in-laws who are lifelong fans, and younger family members who play rugby league.

“It’s heartbreaking, but I cannot continue in a role where, in my view, the foundations needed for professional success are not in place, and where trust between leadership and staff has been eroded.”

Salford’s next legal engagement with HMRC is scheduled for September 3, but before then, the Red Devils have three more Super League fixtures to fulfil: starting with this weekend’s home fixture against Wakefield Trinity which will see supporters protest.

The statement concludes: “To our fans you have been a constant source of motivation. You deserve a club run with transparency, respect, and ambition. Salford Red Devils should be one of, if not the best club in Super League.

“I remain grateful for the opportunity and am truly sorry we did not get to achieve the vision I know was possible. Under different circumstances, I have no doubt we would have built this club.

“Claire x”

Love Rugby League have approached Salford for comment.

