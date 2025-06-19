Salford Red Devils have made another addition to their squad after a difficult week – with Hunslet star Kobe Rugless joining on a shock loan deal.

The Red Devils have tipped into the second tier to bolster their ranks for the next two weeks at least after agreeing to join on a short-term deal from the team currently bottom of the Championship and with just a solitary win to their name all season.

Rugless is the son of former London Broncos player Troy, who featured for the club in the 1993-94 season.

Rugless came through the junior system at NRL heavyweights Sydney Roosters before making a number of appearances for Norths Bears and Newcastle Knights in the New South Wales Cup.

He then joined Blacktown Sea Eagles before a solitary pre-season game for Manly. He subsequently made the move to England, and will now get a chance to impress in Super League.

Rugless said: “I’m really grateful for the opportunity that this club and the coaches are giving me to come to such a prestigious club over here in the UK.

“I am super excited to get into training and meet all the squad and staff.”

He is the third player to join Salford this week, after Warrington duo Dan Russell and Tom Whitehead signed for the club.

Russell has arrived on a season-long loan from the Wolves that saw Sam Stone head in the opposite direction, while Whitehead’s deal is a month by month arrangement.

All three could now come into consideration for Sunday afternoon’s game against Hull FC at the Salford Community Stadium.

THURSDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Warrington to lose? Wigan to edge thriller? Super League predictions for Round 15

👉🏻 How Castleford could line up in 2026 if rumoured transfer targets including NRL stars sign

👉🏻 Hull KR coach makes Tom Amone admission ahead of unique Castleford meeting

👉🏻 Every Super League club’s top try-scorer in summer era after Liam Marshall record