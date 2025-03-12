Salford Red Devils coach’s stern respone as grim squad update provided

Salford Red Devils head coach Paul Rowley has confirmed he will still only field a flat 17-man squad for his side’s Challenge Cup game against Bradford Bulls this weekend.

The Red Devils currently remain under the reduced £1.2 million salary cap measures, meaning Rowley cannot field a full-strength side.

Paul Rowley offers grim Salford Red Devils team news ahead of Challenge Cup clash

Rowley was forced to utilise a 17-man squad for his side’s previous outing against Castleford Tigers in Super League – which they lost 22-14 – and the head coach has confirmed he will be forced to use virtually the same side again this weekend against Bradford.

“We’re still in the measures,” he told members of the media ahead of the game. “We’re governed by the rules and we’ll use them the best we can to work out who’s fit and who to change.

“But, we don’t have a lot of options.”

He added: “We’ve got a couple of late (fitness) checks and a couple of bumps in there.”

One name that will come into them Salford 17 is half-back Jayden Nikorima, who missed their previous outing through suspension.

“Jayden is available, but again we’ve got some players who aren’t available from the Castleford game,” Rowley said. “We’ll stick to what we can and can’t do. Our squad comes out today, but it shouldn’t be too dissimilar to the one from the Castleford one.”

Rowley now has to prepare his troops, in whatever guise that looks like, for yet another tough challenge as they face a Bradford side that recently overcame the Fords in the previous round of the Challenge Cup, and Rowley is taking nothing for granted this weekend.

It’s a tough draw, in many respects,” said Rowley. “We’re coming up against a rejuvenated Bradford, and a lot of us have been where the Bradford players and staff are now so we know the excitement, confidence and belief we’d have coming to a Super League team that’s been in such turmoil.”

“We’re very aware of the risk. They beat Castleford the other week, so they are a very capable side.”

