Salford boss Paul Rowley says his squad for the Red Devils’ trip to Leigh Leopards is ‘a bit of a mishmash’, with shortages in certain areas of the field despite much-needed loan additions.

The financially-stricken Red Devils travel to the Leopards’ Den on Friday night for a Round 23 clash as the end of the Super League season nears.

That game will be Salford‘s first action since their 80-6 defeat at Hull FC on August 10 having cancelled last weekend’s game against Wakefield Trinity due to player welfare concerns.

The result of that Wakefield game is still to be confirmed along with any punishment for Salford, who are able to return to the field this weekend courtesy of loan additions and returning players.

Salford Red Devils coach reveals position shortage as returning players named

Leon Ruan and Louix Gorman have arrived from Hull KR, while Wakefield have allowed Neil Tchamambe to link up with what remains of Rowley’s squad in Greater Manchester.

Leigh themselves have sent Jack Darbyshire to the Red Devils, and he will line up against his parent club on Friday night to make his Super League debut.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Salford head coach Rowley said: “It’s been another challenging week.

“We’ve probably got 18/19 players, but it’s a bit of a mishmash. There’s several wingers and not enough in another position.

“The important thing is fulfilling the fixture and doing the right thing.

“Going to Leigh, I want to make sure we get there and put a team out. It was a horrible week last week not being able to fulfil Wakefield.

“We’ve just got to get there by any means.”

In addition to the loan signings they have been able to add, Salford’s statement as the Wakefield game was cancelled promised that some of their more senior players would return from injury by the time the clash with Leigh came around.

Confirming that is the case, Rowley detailed: “Dan Russell is back in there, and we should see Joe Mellor in a short stint.

“There’s a few bodies coming back in, a few bodies putting their hand up who are busted.

“We’re patching the boys up, and with the new additions, we’ll have a team.”

