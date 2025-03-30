Salford boss Paul Rowley has revealed that their heavy defeat at Wigan Warriors on Sunday has cost the Red Devils circa £80,000 – due to some of the youngsters that played now having to be given professional contracts.

Rowley’s side were beaten 54-0 at The Brick Community Stadium, with the result a fair reflection of a heavily one-sided game, but perhaps not the spirit shown by the visitors.

Amid their ongoing financial plight and having been paid their wages late for the second month running, Salford saw both club captain Kallum Watkins and Chris Atkin withdraw from an already-condensed squad.

Accordingly, their 17 come matchday at Wigan included youngsters Nathan Connell, Josh Wagstaffe, Fin Yates, Jimmy Shields and Chris Egan.

Salford Red Devils coach reveals fresh financial cost of Wigan Warriors thrashing

Jonny Vaughan and George Hill, both in the early stages of their careers themselves, were also included – but they have been drafted in on loan from fellow Super League sides St Helens and Castleford Tigers respectively in the last week.

Connell, Wagstaffe, Yates and Shields are the players who have cost Salford following Sunday, and through no real fault of their own.

All four of those youngsters featured for the Red Devils in their unwanted record-breaking 82-0 Round 1 defeat at St Helens, so this was their second Super League appearance of the campaign.

As soon as that happened, a professional contract has to be put their way.

Post-match Rowley explained: “(They’ve had to be put on) £18,000 minimum contracts, but they’ve got jobs.

“It’s just cost us about £80,000, so work that one out.

“They had to be under-21 to not count on the cap. To put a player in, they had to be under-21.

“But if they had played already, and you can’t put a trialist in who’s not played, you’re forced to add £80,000 to your wage bill effectively.”