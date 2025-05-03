Salford boss Paul Rowley has revealed that Ryan Brierley was forced to miss their Magic Weekend clash against Hull KR because UK Anti-Doping hadn’t approved medication he was using for an ear infection.

Brierley – who has been acting as Salford’s captain since Kallum Watkins’ departure for Leeds Rhinos at the start of last month – missed last week’s home defeat against Leigh Leopards due to his ear infection.

Head coach Rowley revealed in the build-up to Magic that the full-back was one of a number of players in his squad who had been suffering with illness for a few weeks, and that the illness had turned into the ear infection.

The Scotland international had been expected to return at St James’ Park though, where the Red Devils lost 54-0 to Super League leaders Hull KR on Saturday evening.

Salford Red Devils coach reveals bizarre reason star missed Magic Weekend defeat

Post-match in the North East, Rowley was asked about his stand-in skipper’s absence, and revealed he had been in the team until 7pm last night when confirmation was received that UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) hadn’t approved his inclusion.

Rowley explained: “He (Brierley) was bleeding from his ears last week, so he’s had to have some medication, and we’ve followed the protocols with UKAD.

“It (the medication) is one of those that you need clearance for, and they’ve not given us clearance.

“We’ll get it in two days, which isn’t really helpful.”

Paul Rowley provides injury update on veteran duo after Magic absence

Salford were also without both Chris Hankinson and Joe Mellor against the Robins on Saturday.

Hankinson hasn’t featured since April 4, while Mellor had struggled with an issue in the build-up to Magic.

Rowley detailed: “He (Hankinson) has had a shoulder injury for some while now, and he was touch and go.

“It was a precautionary route (not to select him) after seeing the specialist.

(We got told) it would be better not to take the risk on this occasion because if he got a couple more weeks (rest), it would be good for the rest of the year as opposed to a gamble.

“Our squad’s small enough without taking that sort of risk, so as tempting as it is to get your best players on the field, we have to be brave enough to make those decisions.

“(Losing Mellor) was a huge hit to the team. Joe got in an unfortunate position last week in a tackle against Leigh, and he got some damage to his ankle.

“We’re hopeful he’ll be back for the next game, but it’ll all play out over the next week and we’ll have a better idea on that.”