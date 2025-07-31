Salford boss Paul Rowley admits he is sad for everyone connected to the game about the state the Red Devils find themselves in having been thumped 72-14 by Hull KR on Thursday night.

Having finished in the top six and competed in Super League’s play-offs two years on the spin, Salford are rooted to the bottom of the ladder with just two wins to their name in 20 rounds this term.

Their plight on the field has been a direct consequence of horrendous mismanagement off it, with the club financially-stricken and players having to be sold throughout the year to help stay afloat.

The Red Devils’ latest loss, at home to Super League leaders KR, saw them concede 14 tries with plenty of the few senior figures that remain not involved following another stressful end to the month where their salaries were concerned.

Salford Red Devils coach makes ‘sadness’ admission as grim reality laid bare in Hull KR defeat

With just a few months of the season remaining, Salford’s future is still very much up in the air, and none of the powers that be have made any attempt to front up to their actions.

Head coach Rowley, who is set to move into a Director of Rugby role next year, delivered an honest assessment of the current situation following the loss to KR.

Speaking to Sky Sports and laying everything bare, he said: “I’m not sure what the emotion is to be honest. I’m bored of it, I’m sick of it, we just want to compete. It’s not what we want to see.

“We’re sad at the situation, we’re sad for everybody. We’re sad for the sport, we don’t want to be in this position not competing or performing in the way that we should be.

“That disappoints me, but the one thing that never disappoints me is the group. There are a lot of players that really shouldn’t be on this platform together as a collective.

“They’re being exposed to things that they probably shouldn’t be, and they’re tough lessons.”

Rowley’s side’s next four games all see them taking on sides vying for either a play-off berth or better this season: Hull FC (A), Wakefield Trinity (H), Leigh Leopards (A) and Warrington Wolves (A).

The boss continued: “It’s going to be much of the same unfortunately, because what are our options? We’ve got our hands tied.

“Before I stepped out the house at lunchtime, I think I’d had 16 calls and 17 text messages, it’s non-stop.

“Where do we go from here? I’m going home and giving my head a rest, to be honest!”

