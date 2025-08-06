Salford head coach Paul Rowley admits the ongoing saga at the club means there is uncertainty over whether he will become the Red Devils’ Director of Rugby next year, as initially planned.

Rowley has been in charge at Salford since the beginning of the 2022 season, guiding them to two play-off finishes in the space of three years and only narrowly missing out on the top six in 2023.

It was announced last October that the 2025 campaign would be his final one as the Red Devils’ head coach, with a move upstairs into a Director of Rugby role planned heading into 2026.

In turn, assistant Kurt Haggerty – who previously spent time at the helm of Leigh in 2021 – would take charge as the club’s new head coach.

But what has unraveled at the Salford Community Stadium since that announcement last autumn has been utter chaos, and has created insecurity for all involved.

Salford Red Devils coach makes honest admission on own future amid ongoing saga

With the club in financial disarray dating back to last November, Rowley and his coaching team’s job has been made an impossible one.

Chris Hankinson and Chris Hill’s departures earlier this week saw the number of first-team player exits this year alone hit double figures.

Rooted to the bottom of the Super League ladder with an inexperienced and paper-thin squad, Salford’s future in the top flight – at the very least – is under huge threat.

And speaking on Wednesday afternoon ahead of this weekend’s trip to Hull FC, Rowley admitted that his own future is now up in the air.

He detailed: “It (the saga) most definitely needs to (mean things are re-considered), because it just shows you how vulnerable you can be in the workplace, so to speak.

“I take every day as it comes and don’t think too far ahead. I deal with the immediate for now.

“I’m just dealing with every day as it comes, I’ve got no plans as it stands.”