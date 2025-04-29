Salford Red Devils coach issues squad update as latest star’s exit confirmed

Salford Red Devils head coach Paul Rowley has provided a comprehensive update on his squad ahead of their Magic Weekend clash against Hull KR, with Chris Atkin’s move to Castleford Tigers now complete.

Rowley held his pre-match press conference on Tuesday afternoon, and at that point, Atkin’s cross-Super League switch hadn’t been made official.

But shortly after the press conference ended, Castleford confirmed the arrival of Atkin via social media.

The veteran utility featured 117 times for the Red Devils having joined them in 2020, but hadn’t played since their 28-0 defeat at home to Leeds Rhinos earlier this month, and has opted to depart the club with their long-lasting financial plight still ongoing.

Starting back in November, the plight has already seen Marc Sneyd (Warrington Wolves), Brad Singleton (Castleford), Tim Lafai (Retirement), Kallum Watkins (Leeds) and Deon Cross (St Helens) leave Salford.

Here’s what Rowley had to say on his squad ahead of their trip to St James’ Park this weekend…

Jake Thewlis’ loan ends…

“Jake Thewlis has been recalled to Warrington, so that’s unfortunate to us because he’s been great.

“Hopefully we can get that back going when he’s fulfilled his commitments to Warrington.

“I’m not sure of the dialogue, it was just a late call last night. Warrington have been great with us, and in a bittersweet moment for us as a coaching staff, we’re really pleased for Jake.

“He’s put himself in a position to be challenging for a spot in Warrington’s team. That’s his parent club and we want him to be successful there.

“We’ve enjoyed having him here, and if he comes back, he’d be welcomed with open arms.

“That’ll be an ongoing thing which I guess will be determined by their injury and form at their own club. Absolutely, that’s how it should be.”

Co-captains Ryan Brierley and Joe Mellor in doubt…

“He (Brierley) has had an ear infection, and there’s been a lot of it in camp. There has been about four or five of the lads, weirdly, with the ear infection coming off the back of viruses and chest infections.

“We’ve had a bit of illness, I think a few years ago you might have called it COVID, but it’s just illness now.

“They’ve been rough though, the lads (who have suffered with it).

“Joe Mellor‘s struggling as well, so that’ll be a late call on him.”

Nene Macdonald able to fit into Sustainability Cap…

“Our full squad at the minute is working at just over £1 million. I think we’ve got £170,000 left in our cap space allowance.

“The team that we fielded at the weekend (against Leigh Leopards) would have been at around £600,000/£700,000, I’m led to believe.

“He (Macdonald) has had a baby, the mother and baby are doing well (in Australia), and that’s the good news there.

“In essence, Nene could come back in (to the squad).

“We would expect Nene to be returning (to the country) early next week.

“They’ve only had the baby today, so we won’t be badgering him too soon.”

Salford’s overall squad situation…

“I think today we had 19 people training, and that’s about as many as we’ve had for a while.

“Training and getting actual quality practice is a bit of a rare commodity at the minute.”