Salford Red Devils coach departs with immediate effect as future uncertain

Salford Red Devils assistant Kurt Haggerty, who had been set to take the reins as head coach come 2026, has departed the club by mutual consent with immediate effect amid their ongoing financial crisis.

Haggerty joined Salford ahead of the 2022 campaign, joining alongside head coach Paul Rowley as he was appointed by the Red Devils.

The 36-year-old had spent time honing his craft with Leigh the season prior having spent the majority of the 2021 campaign as their interim head coach following John Duffy’s departure.

At the end of the 2024 season, Salford announced that Haggerty would be instilled as their head coach from 2026, with Rowley taking a step up into a Director of Rugby role.

Rowley himself recently admitted that his own future was unclear given the financial turmoil the Red Devils have gone through since last November, and now, it’s been made certain that Haggerty will not be the next head coach as he departs.

‘The public nature of the situation and uncertainty of my future has become incredibly unbearable for me and my family’

The Red Devils, whose very existence remains under a huge threat due to their financial problems, confirmed Haggerty’s departure with a press release published on Monday evening.

In that release, he said: “I wish nothing but the best for everybody involved at the Red Devils and hope the current situation is resolved and the club finally has a future of stability.

“The public nature of the situation and uncertainty of my future as the head coach of the club moving forward has become incredibly unbearable for me and my family. This ultimately led to my decision to leave the club.

“To the Salford fans, standing by a team and club in such adverse times with a team they cannot fully call their own is one of the most admirable things I have seen in rugby league.

“I would like to thank Paul King, Paul Rowley and every staff member I have had the pleasure to work alongside the past four years.”

‘Kurt has always been a man of great integrity… I know he will be a real asset for any club he gets the opportunity to work at’

Salford say that they will ‘communicate the next steps in regards to their coaching structure in due course’.

Chief King added: “Kurt has always been a man of great integrity, it has been a real pleasure to work with him over the last four years.

“Although I am obviously disappointed to see him leave, I fully understand his reasoning and know he will be a real asset for any club he gets the opportunity to work at.

“I would like to place on record my personal thanks to Kurt for all his hard work over his time at the club and the lifelong memories he helped to create over that period.

“Everyone at the club would like to thank Haggy for his unwavering commitment to the Red Devils and wishes him nothing but the best for his future career.”

Current head coach Rowley spent plenty of time as Haggerty’s boss during a playing career which saw the Ireland international represent Blackpool Panthers, Widnes Vikings, Barrow Raiders and Bradford Bulls as well as Leigh.

The pair guided the Red Devils to two Super League play-off finishes in their first three years at the Salford Community Stadium, but have been hamstrung by the mass of player departures caused by the club’s crisis this term, with 70 different players already used.

Rowley said: “I just want to wish Kurt the best of luck with what I’m sure will be a positive future.

“Kurt has been brilliant for me and I appreciate everything he has given to myself and the club.”

MONDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉 Four Super League players banned including Hull KR star as major George Delaney call made

👉 11 Conclusions – Sam Burgess sack, Tristan Sailor issue, George Williams’ England hopes…

👉 York chairman defends Sinead Peach following viral X-rated outburst as defence offered

👉 Former Warrington Wolves star Chris Sandow sent to prison Down Under

👉 Super League injury room – St Helens and Wigan Warriors left sweating after fresh blows