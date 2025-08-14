Salford Red Devils assistant coach Krisnan Inu is confident his side will field a full 17-man squad for their clash with Wakefield Trinity, amid ongoing player exits and financial struggles.

Paul Rowley’s side have seen 14 high-profile player exits so far this season, with five of those coming in the past two weeks alone, which has left them with a limited number of contracted players.

The Red Devils were also forced to loan in as many as 10 players to fulfil their round 21 fixture against Hull FC, with a large chunk of the squad meeting for the first time on the coach to the game.

‘We’ll field a team’

The majority of these loan players have remained at the club in the past week too, with Inu confident they will field a full 17-man squad for their upcoming game against Wakefield Trinity.

“I think we’ll field a team,” Inu told members of the media ahead of the game. “Today is Wednesday, we still have a few more days, and our team changes two or three times through the week, but come Friday, we’ll hopefully know more and have it more cemented.

“The boys who got called back by their respective clubs are not here, but the rest of the boys (from Sunday’s squad) are here and training.

“I didn’t really do a headcount (in training); we have some boys injured, as well as the boys who are already here.

He also teased some possible new additions to the squad for the clash at the Salford Community Stadium.

“We might also have some boys come in; we haven’t confirmed that yet,” he said. “Like I said, our team today changes on Friday, and the team from Friday changes on Sunday, so we never know.”

To date, Salford have used 62 different players across their 23 matches in all competitions this season, a number which could increase sooner rather than later, it seems.

