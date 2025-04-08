Salford assistant Krisnan Inu admits losing Kallum Watkins ‘would be a blow for any team’ amid ever-growing rumours of the Red Devils captain’s return to Leeds Rhinos.

Watkins, who has been a Salford player since 2020, appears to be the latest player to be heading for the exit doors with the club’s financial plight still ongoing.

Having been paid late for the second month running in March, he – along with Chris Atkin – are believed to have refused to play in the Red Devils’ game at Wigan Warriors.

The 34-year-old returned to Paul Rowley’s side for last weekend’s visit to Catalans Dragons in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals, but is now expected to complete a return to Leeds.

Salford Red Devils coach addresses Kallum Watkins exit rumours ahead of Leeds Rhinos clash

Links with the Rhinos have been prominent since before the season even began, with Watkins having won six Super League titles in their colours prior to heading to the NRL in 2019.

Salford and Leeds meet at Headingley on Thursday night, and though Watkins isn’t expected to complete the move in time to feature against the Red Devils in that game, his transfer is expected to be imminent.

Inu was coy in addressing the links in a pre-match press conference on Tuesday morning, but went on to open up on what a blow it would be to lose Watkins.

He said: “I’m not too sure about that, I haven’t really touched base on Kal at this moment.

“It’d be a blow for any team to lose their captain, especially Kallum Watkins. He’s been a great leader for us, and he always leads the way in his actions.

“He’s a man of few words, but he leads by example. It’d be a blow to any team to lose him.

‘There’ll be no one to coach, so we’ll be out of a job ourselves!’

Salford have already lost Marc Sneyd to Warrington Wolves, Brad Singleton to Castleford Tigers and Tim Lafai, who returned Down Under to his family having been released from his contract on compassionate grounds.

Nene Macdonald (Oldham) and Sam Davis (London Broncos) have also both headed to the Championship on loan for game time, with the pair currently now allowed to play for Salford due to their RFL-imposed Sustainability Cap.

“We’re doing our best, and the boys that are here that turn up every week, we’re grateful for the people we have around us that are here to play.

“We’ll do our best and do our job with who’s here.”