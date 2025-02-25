New Salford Red Devils CEO Chris Irwin insists he envisages no reason why the planned change to the club’s coaching hierarchy in 2026 will not go ahead as planned.

Salford announced late last year that they had agreed a new long-term contract with head coach Paul Rowley which would see him lead the club on the field for one more season in 2025, before moving upstairs into a newly-formed role as their director of rugby.

That would then leave the door ajar for current assistant coach Kurt Haggerty to step up and replace Rowley in a move that solidifies Salford’s current direction for the next few years.

However, the club have subsequently been taken over by a new consortium headed up by Swiss investment banker Dario Berta. That effectively meant all decisions which came before were now up in the air.

But Irwin, who has returned to Salford as the club’s new CEO having previously worked as their chief commercial officer, has told Love Rugby League that there are no plans to tear up the coaching direction both this season and beyond.

Irwin said: “As long as those guys are still happy with that, then I’m very happy with that.

“Kurt categorically deserves a chance to be a head coach and if Paul still wants to move upstairs and work in his new role, then the plan stays exactly as it was before we arrived.

“We’ll stick with that, without a doubt.”

Irwin was effusive in his praise for the work Rowley has done as head coach and while the new consortium have significant plans for off-field development on a grand scale at Salford, he insists there will be minimal tinkering with the club on the field given their success.

Irwin said: “Paul has done an incredible job of getting the guys to buy into their philosophies as coaches.

“The coaching staff have worked wonders with the players. Every player who comes through the door lifts their performance. Look at the players we’ve brought in from places like the Championship.

“You’ve got bigger clubs than Salford now looking to sign our guys, some of whom were playing in the Championship a year or two ago.”

Love Rugby League will be publishing an exclusive, in-depth interview with Irwin on Wednesday about the takeover and the plans for the future of Salford.