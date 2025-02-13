Salford Red Devils cap restrictions remain for St Helens clash as hugely weakened squad named

Salford Red Devils will still be bound by salary cap restrictions for their opening Super League clash of the new season against St Helens this weekend.

Paul Rowley fielded a reduced squad for last weekend’s Challenge Cup win against Midlands Hurricanes, with Salford restricted to just £1.2million of salary cap after restrictions imposed upon them by the Rugby Football League.

The club’s new ownership insisted that they were hopeful of having those restrictions lifted by this weekend, which would allow Rowley to field a full-strength side to face the Saints.

However, the club failed to strike an agreement with the governing body in time, meaning that Rowley will have no choice but to leave out a string of big-hitters this weekend.

In fact, Salford will essentially field a team of reserves players – with almost every single one of their first-team squad missing. There will be a string of Super League debuts for young stars, in a game shown live on the BBC.

The club said in a statement: “Following the change of ownership, all documents have been submitted to the RFL for final approval, which is still ongoing. “Although the club is disappointed to still be under the restriction, there is an understanding that the process requires the appropriate time to be completed and we are complying with each request as it is provided. It is hoped this will be completed in time for the first home fixture of the season against Leeds Rhinos on Saturday 22 February.”

Meanwhile, the Saints are close to full-strength after Paul Wellens made nine changes to the squad that defeated West Hull in last weekend’s Challenge Cup Third Round.

Kyle Feldt is among those who come in and he could make his official Super League debut for the club if selected. Konrad Hurrell is the notable omission.

Youngsters Noah Stephens and Harry Robertson have retained their places in the 21-man squad after strong pre-seasons.

St Helens squad: Jack Welsby, Kyle Feldt, Mark Percival, Jon Bennison, Tristan Sailor, Jonny Lomax, Alex Walmsley, Daryl Clark, Matty Lees, Curtis Sironen, Joe Batchelor, Morgan Knowles, Moses Mbye, James Bell, Matt Whitley, Aganatius Paasi, Jake Wingfield, George Delaney, Lewis Murphy, Noah Stephens, Harry Robertson.

Salford squad: Leunbou Wells, Joe Bullock, Tiaki Chan, Lucas Can, Nathan Connell, Ethan Fitzgerald, Jack Gatcliffe, Ben Hellewell, Harrison Hope, John Hutchings, Rhyley Hyde, Logan Lagar, Kai Morgan, Sean Murray, James Shields, Josh Wagstaffe, Finley Yates.