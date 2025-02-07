Salford Red Devils remain subject to Rugby Football League salary cap measures for their Challenge Cup clash against Midlands Hurricanes: with a number of big-hitters left out of Paul Rowley’s 20-man squad.

The Red Devils confirmed on Friday morning that they had been taken over by a consortium led by Swiss investment banker Dario Berta.

In that statement, they admitted they would still be subject to restrictions on the players they could name for this weekend’s game in the cup, but they were hopeful those restrictions would be lifted in time for them to face St Helens in the opening round of Super League next week.

Salford were told by the RFL that they could only operate to a sustainability salary cap limit of £1.2million. In effect, that meant they could only name just over half of the value of their squad in any match-day group, with the club believed to be spending around £2million on the cap in 2025.

And those measures have been reflected in Rowley’s squad to take on the ambitious League 1 side.

The likes of Marc Sneyd and captain Kallum Watkins are notable omissions, with youngsters Kai Morgan and Nathan Connell likely to be given an opportunity after being included in a 20-man squad that also features new signing Tiaki Chan.

Senior players including Ryan Brierley and Nene Macdonald are featured, as is new signing Esan Marsters. But it is a weakened Salford squad that will make the trip to the Midlands for the clash.

However, the hope is that this situation will merely be a one-off and next weekend, Rowley will have his full squad available to select from when the Red Devils face St Helens.

Salford squad: Ryan Brierley, Nene Macdonald, Deon Cross, Jayden Nikorima, Brad Singleton, Joe Shorrocks, Chris Atkin, Shane Wright, Esan Marsters, Jack Ormondroyd, Justin Sangare, Joe Bullock, Matty Foster, Chris Hankinson, Ben Hellewell, Kai Morgan, Nathan Connell, Tiaki Chan.

