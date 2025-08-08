Salford Red Devils bring in St Helens duo as desperate recruitment drive continues

Salford Red Devils’ desperate recruitment drive has continued with the additions of young St Helens duo Ciaran Nolan and Jake Davies on two-week loan deals.

Amid their ongoing financial crisis, Salford have this week seen experienced heads Chris Hill, Chris Hankinson, Jack Ormondroyd and captain Ryan Brierley depart the club.

Others are expected to follow, with Ethan Ryan, Joe Mellor, Matty Foster and Joe Shorrocks all believed to be heading out of the exit door at the Salford Community Stadium.

With a paper-thin squad in operation, head coach Paul Rowley is down to the barest of bones, and there had been genuine concern that the Red Devils wouldn’t be able to field a team this weekend against Hull FC.

That game will now go ahead however, with the Greater Manchester outfit given special dispensation from the RFL to bring in more players on loan to help bolster their squad.

It was announced on Friday morning that Leeds Rhinos pair Riley Lumb and Ben Littlewood had linked up with the Red Devils, and now they have confirmed the arrival of Saints duo Nolan and Davies.

Hooker Nolan’s three senior appearances to date all came in the colours of Swinton Lions last year and saw him named on the bench.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed success at academy level in the Red V, but is yet to feature in a competitive game for Paul Wellens’ side, so Sunday’s trip to Hull FC with Salford will bring his Super League debut.

Colleague Davies, the 19-year-old brother of ex-Saints and current Oldham ace Ben, operates in the back-row and will also make his Super League debut this weekend.

With honours at international level for England’s under-18s, his senior career to date has consisted of eight appearances for League 1 outfit Swinton this term.

The teenager has also twice been named as the 18th man for Saints this term, but remained unused on both occasions, including in Round 19 of the Super League season when Leigh Leopards claimed a 16-4 win at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

