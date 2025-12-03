Salford Red Devils say there is ‘a sense of relief that an extremely challenging period for the club has finally come to an end’, with liquidation proceedings having now begun.

The Red Devils’ financial saga has been ongoing since November 2024, and after over 12 months of uncertainty which have included numerous adjournments in the courts, there was finally a seismic moment on Wednesday morning.

In the High Court in London, it was ordered that the club’s parent company, Salford City Reds (2013), must be liquidated.

It means that there is now a frantic search to try and build a new phoenix club in time for the 2026 season, which is scheduled to begin in six weeks’ time.

Salford Red Devils break silence after winding-up confirmation as ‘relief’ admission made

Uncertainty has blighted the club throughout this saga, but the future is now more uncertain than ever.

Yet in Salford’s club statement responding to the High Court ruling, issued on Wednesday afternoon via their website, there was an admission that the judgement brought relief, underlining how dismal the situation has become.

That statement reads: “We regret to inform stakeholders, supporters and partners that Salford Red Devils and its operating company, Salford City Reds (2013) Limited, have been subject to a winding-up petition filed by HMRC, and liquidation proceedings have now commenced.

“We, understand the gravity of this situation and the uncertainty this creates for everyone connected with the club. For the original club staff that remaining up until this point, this is an incredibly emotional moment.

“Whilst there is sadness in seeing things come to this point, there is also a sense of relief that an extremely challenging period for the club has finally come to an end.

“We want to express our heartfelt thanks to all the fans who have stood by us through everything. Your passion and loyalty have meant the world to us.

“More than anything, we hope that the club’s proud name and history can live on and continue to represent the people of Salford.”