Salford Red Devils coach boldly defends owners with call for patience made

Salford assistant coach Krisnan Inu insists the club’s current owners, Saia Kailahi and Curtiz Brown, are the right people to take the Red Devils forward.

His comments follow a statement issued by owners on Monday night, promising to restore the club to its former glory after a season of turmoil both on and off the field.

The Red Devils have seen 14 high-profile player exits this season, five of which have come in the last week, as financial issues continue to plague the club.

‘If they didn’t come, we would have fallen apart a long time ago’

Monday evening’s statement from the owners was met with backlash among the Salford faithful, with newly formed fan group ‘The 1873’ issuing a scathing response, but Inu feels this was better than nothing.

The assistant took on media duties ahead of Salford’s game against Wakefield Trinity this weekend, and defended the ownership group when asked about the ongoing saga.

He said: ” “It’s what they can say, there are a few things they legally can and can’t say. If that’s all they can provide, then something is better than nothing.

“It’s taken longer than the fans expected, but something is better than nothing.

“I speak to them here and then, when there’s stuff important to the club, but I know they are working hard to get things sorted for the club in the future.

“If they didn’t come, we would have fallen apart a long time ago. That’s no surprise to anyone.

“Their intentions have always been for the club, the people and the community, and that’s never changed.”

Inu’s relationship with the ownership group has come under the spotlight a few times during the club’s crisis, which has been ongoing since last November and sees plenty of backroom staff still left unpaid for July at the time of writing on August 13.

He continued: “Going off my character, they are the same type of people; if you’re part of the circle you’re the people we look after, and I don’t see any change in that.

“Patience could be the word; it might not be, but it could be. There’s a lot of frustration, and everyone is in different positions, but at the same time, when punches keep getting thrown at our club, it hurts everyone.

“They’re two humans as well, everyone keeps naming them and putting their heads on sticks, but I see them working hard and what I see them trying to do for the club is massive.

“Patience might be the word, but at the same time there is a lot of frustration. When you talk about people getting paid late, we’re all a part of that and I’m no different to the other staff.”

