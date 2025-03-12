Salford Red Devils’ 17-man cup squad revealed with changes made again

Salford Red Devils have made one change to their match-day squad from the defeat to Castleford Tigers, but boss Paul Rowley will once again only utilise a bare 17.

The Red Devils are still under an enforced £1.2 million salary cap following further financial issues.

Salford Red Devils name 17-man squad for Challenge Cup clash

As per the squad submitted to and approved by the RFL, there is just one change to the Salford 17-man squad from last weekend’s 22-14 defeat to the Fords, with reserves forward Charlie McCurrie coming in Matty Foster. McCurrie has one senior appearance to his name for the Red Devils, featuring in their round 27 clash against Wigan last season.

With just that solitary change made, it will likely be the same starting 13 facing the Bulls in round four of the Challenge Cup. Ryan Brierly will likely start at fullback, with Deon Cross and Chris Hankinson on the wings. Esan Marsters and Nene Macdonald should again start in the centres, and you’d imagine Chris Atkin and Marc Sneyd will partner up in the halves.

In the pack, Justin Sangare and Jack Ormonroyd could start in the front-row, with young starlet Kai Morgan returning to at hooker after an impressive performance against Castleford. Wigan Warriors loanee Tiaki Chan and the ever-classy Kallum Watkins should start in the back-row, with Chris Hill once again an option as loose forward.

Joe Bullock, the aforementioned McCurrie, Shane Wright and Harvey Wilson could again start on the bench.

At the time of writing, the exact starting 13 and interchange bench has not been named.

This selection also comes after Rowley confirmed he would still only be able to name a 17-man squad for the clash with Bradford.

“We’re still in the measures,” he told members of the media ahead of the game. “We’re governed by the rules and we’ll use them the best we can to work out who’s fit and who to change.

“But, we don’t have a lot of options.”

He added: “We’ve got a couple of late (fitness) checks and a couple of bumps in there.”

Salford 17-man squad to play Bradford Bulls in full

1 Ryan Brierly

3 Nene Macdonald

5 Deon Cross

7 Marc Sneyd

10 Chris Hill

12 Kallum Watkins

14 Chris Atkin

15 Shane Wright

17 Esan Marsters

18 Jack Ormonroyd

19 Justin Sangare

20 Joe Bullock

23 Chris Hankinson

24 Harvey Wilson

27 Kai Morgan

30 Tiaki Chan

Charlie McCurrie

