Salford Red Devils’ 17 for Leigh Leopards clash named including NINE loanees

Salford Red Devils’ 17 for Friday night’s clash against Leigh Leopards includes no fewer than nine loanees, with Rowan Milnes among them having signed from Hull KR just a few hours ago.

The Red Devils were forced to cancel last weekend’s scheduled home game against Wakefield Trinity through player welfare concerns with the squad they were set to field including academy players aplenty.

Through a combination of reinforcements arriving on loan and a couple of senior figures left within Paul Rowley’s ranks, the Red Devils head coach has been able to cobble a squad together for the trip to his former employers Leigh.

Only eight of the 17 are actually contracted permanently to Salford in the shape of Declan Murphy, Nathan Connell, Joe Mellor, Loghan Lewis, Fin Yates, Justin Sangare, Harvey Wilson and Charlie Glover.

Sam Hill is also the 18th man, but the list of loanees within the 17 itself is longer.

Louix Gorman, Neil Tchamambe, Rowan Milnes and Leon Ruan are all Hull KR players. Tchamambe has spent the campaign on loan at Wakefield Trinity but has been allowed to join Salford on a short-term deal to aid their cause amid the club’s ongoing financial crisis.

Experienced half-back Milnes only saw his move to Salford from KR sealed earlier today.

The playmaker has permanently departed Castleford Tigers and penned a deal until the end of the season with the Robins, who have in turn allowed him to head on loan to the Red Devils.

Elsewhere, Warrington Wolves loanee Dan Russell returns from injury, and Leigh youngster Jack Darbyshire makes his Super League debut against his parent club.

Wigan Warriors’ Tiaki Chan, Leeds Rhinos’ Toby Warren and Bradford Bulls’ Emmanuel Waine are named on the bench.

The Salford squad in full for Friday night’s clash is as below…

Starting 13: Declan Murphy, Nathan Connell, Louix Gorman, Jack Darbyshire, Neil Tchamambe, Rowan Milnes, Joe Mellor, Loghan Lewis, Fin Yates, Justin Sangare, Leon Ruan, Dan Russell, Harvey Wilson; Bench: Charlie Glover, Tiaki Chan, Toby Warren, Emmanuel Waine; 18th man: Sam Hill