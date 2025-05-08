Several Super League clubs are weighing up fresh moves for Salford Red Devils’ overseas players after they were told the exemptions that were introduced before their takeover remain in place.

Super League clubs approved changes in January that would allow clubs to be able to bring in any quota players from the Red Devils on a one-year exemption that would ensure they didn’t go over their quota limit, and allow Salford to clear their salary cap.

They were then taken over by a consortium involving the Swiss investment banker, Dario Berta – but have arguably run into an even deeper financial crisis in recent months.

That has been amplified even further this week with the departure of Chris Irwin – who the club insisted had resigned but Love Rugby League has been told Irwin was informed this week his services were no longer required.

That has left the Red Devils effectively without anyone running the club day-to-day. Kurt Graver, another influential man within the consortium who was aiding in the club’s business, has also gone.

But Super League clubs have had confirmation that there has been no change to the rulings that were implemented in January even after the takeover – and there are players attracting interest, Love Rugby League understands.

One of those is forward Shane Wright. He has been one of the senior players in a consistently young Salford squad throughout this season, though is currently sidelined.

A number of Salford’s other players have courted interest for a lengthy period. Centre Nene Macdonald is one of them.

And with several clubs having salary cap space, the fact almost all Super League clubs are full on the overseas quota – only Huddersfield have a spot – is once again a moot point. It has brought several teams back into the picture as more exits from the Red Devils loom on the horizon.

A leading sports lawyer has told Love Rugby League that the threat of administration for the club appears ‘ominous’.

