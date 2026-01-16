Salford-Oldham Championship opener halted due to medical emergency in crowd

Friday night’s Championship season opener between Salford RLFC and Oldham was halted for around 29 minutes due to a medical emergency in the crowd.

The game is Salford’s first since reforming as a new phoenix club, with a bumper crowd packing into the two available sides of the CorpArq Stadium as they hosted local rivals Oldham.

Also the opening game of the 2026 Championship campaign, the game was halted by referee Aaron Moore with a little over 32 minutes played amid an emergency in the West Stand.

Both sets of players were swiftly taken from the field, returning to the dressing rooms, and the two clubs’ medical teams both rushed to the aid of the supporter in need of assistance.

Around 25 minutes later, the players re-emerged onto the field and completed a short warm-up before the game got back underway.

The scoreline at the time the game was halted stood at 16-0 to Oldham, with Ben O’Keefe, Ted Chapelhow and Tom Nisbet all having scored tries.

Midway through the second half, Salford posted an update on social media, writing: “During tonight’s game versus Oldham, the game was paused due to a medical emergency in the stands.

“We thank the medical teams who attended the incident. The patient was later transferred from the stadium in an ambulance.

“We send our best wishes to them and their family members.”