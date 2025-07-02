Salford Red Devils will be able to call on Cain Robb for one more week before he returns to Castleford Tigers next week: but Kobe Rugless has returned to Hunslet.

Robb joined Salford on a two-week loan deal last month but was knocked out in his first match, subsequently ruling him out of last weekend’s game against St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Castleford coach Danny McGuire revealed last week that Robb would see a specialist to determine how long he would be out for. That meeting takes place tomorrow (Thursday), meaning he couldn’t feature for the Tigers on Thursday.

However, Salford play 24 hours later on Friday against Warrington and with Robb coming through the return-to-play protocol as planned and both clubs expecting he will be fit, he has been named in the Red Devils’ squad instead.

But it will only be for one more week as it stands – with Robb set to come back into Castleford’s plans if they fail to overturn Liam Horne’s six-match ban.

McGuire said: “He’s seeing a specialist to get everything signed off. His return to play protocol finishes tomorrow (Thursday) so he wouldn’t be able to play for us but he can play for Salford.

“Our intentions are to get him back within our fold. He needed some game-time and sending him to Salford is all about his development and helping us as a squad.”

But Rugless’ short-term and controversial loan spell now appears to be over. He joined the Red Devils on a two-week arrangement after a bizarre situation that led to both clubs publicly calling each other out for their handling of the situation.

Hunslet accused Salford of negotiating a permanent deal for Rugless behind their backs, something the Red Devils denied.

He ultimately then came on loan instead, and while talks over a longer deal continue, he will be back with Hunslet this week.

