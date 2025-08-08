Salford Red Devils have managed to sign two players on loan ahead of this weekend’s trip to Hull FC: with Leeds Rhinos lending them a pair of young stars.

Riley Lumb and Ben Littlewood have joined the Red Devils – but only for one weekend. They will return to the Leeds picture next weekend when Brad Arthur’s side take on Castleford Tigers.

The Rugby Football League have given Salford dispensation to go above and beyond the usual loan regulations to sign more loan players after a plethora of Red Devils players left the club in the past week.

Chris Hill, Chris Hankinson, Jack Ormondroyd and Ryan Brierley have all departed for pastures new – leaving Salford facing the real threat of not being able to field a 17 against Hull on Sunday afternoon.

But they have now been aided by the Rhinos, with Leeds’ sporting director Ian Blease admitting they were keen to help Salford and secure game-time for Lumb and Littlewood.

He said: “With no reserves game this week, Brad is keen for Riley and Ben to get some game time and to continue the progress they have been making in training.

“With special circumstances being put in place by the RFL that allows a one week loan to help Salford through their current difficulties, it is an opportunity for us to do that.”

The situation is far from ideal, but the RFL are keen for Salford to complete their fixture list as best as possible for the remainder of 2025.

What happens beyond that is increasingly unclear, with Salford suffering from huge financial issues and in grave danger of leaving Super League altogether at the end of the season.

A number of Red Devils supporters are planning protests against the club’s ownership group for next weekend’s game against Wakefield Trinity, should it go ahead.