Salford Red Devils have been handed a rare boost on the recruitment front – with promising youngster Declan Murphy agreeing to stay with the club for at least the rest of 2025.

Murphy joined Salford’s reserves earlier this year, before being thrown in for a Super League debut against Castleford Tigers earlier this month.

He then featured against Leeds Rhinos last Friday and now, Salford have agreed to tie him down to professional terms for the rest of this season. Talks are already underway about the 20-year-old signing a long-term deal with the Red Devils, too.

Murphy moved to New Zealand as a youngster before starting his rugby career with Saracens in union. He spent two years there before opting to chance his arm at league.

And he wasted little time in making an impact with the Red Devils – where he now looks likely to get regular minutes for the remainder of 2025.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time at Salford so far,” he said. “From the moment I walked through the doors, the players, coaches and staff made me feel so welcome and allowed me to develop my game.

“I’m looking forward to the rest of the year and playing some good rugby with the boys – a big thank you to the fans for all their backing since I’ve arrived!”

Murphy is likely to get an extended run in the side given how Olly Russell has returned to Wakefield, as well as Esan Marsters and Jayden Nikorima suffering serious injuries.

