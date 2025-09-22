Salford Red Devils have been given a two-point deduction following their decision to field a weakened team in the opening match of this year’s Super League season: with the sanction also resulting in a major blow for their IMG gradings score.

The Red Devils opted to send what was effectively a reserves side to the Totally Wicked Stadium for the first match of 2025 as their high-profile financial issues mounted. They lost that game 82-0, with the club coming under scrutiny for the nature of their decision.

Investigations have been ongoing at the Rugby Football League throughout the season, with an agreed decision ultimately reached that the Red Devils have breached operational rules for their team selection.

The governing body said: “An Operational Rules Tribunal was scheduled for April 22, on the basis that the club accepted breaches, but were challenging the recommended sanction (a two-point deduction). However, Salford pleaded not guilty at the Tribunal.

“A further hearing was scheduled for August 26. Salford requested a postponement because of the unavailability of their legal representative.

“Over the last month, the Salford management have accepted that the team chosen for the match was significantly weaker than it needed to be and several First Team players advertised as being unable to play in the match were in fact available to be selected. The club accept that this offence merited a points deduction.”

Salford have also been fined £5,000, with half suspended until 2029 – but the big sanction is what happens to their IMG score as a result.

Any breach of sporting operational rules will lead to a gradings deduction of 0.25. Given the Red Devils were 12th on the gradings last year, and a number of Championship clubs are set to improve their scores, it raises the prospect further of Salford not making the cut and ultimately having to head into the Championship in 2026.