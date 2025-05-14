Salford Red Devils’ financial situation appears to have taken a further turn for the worse – after the Super League club were reportedly issued with a winding-up order.

The Red Devils remain under significant financial pressure three months into the new Super League season.

They are still bound by salary cap restrictions that means they can only field £1.2million worth of talent at any one time, and recent reports have suggested that the club’s former CEO, Paul King, has not only returned to help run the club – but he has also paid the wages for several months.

And now, a fresh report from CityAM has escalated the matter even further.

They say they have seen a High Court claim which has revealed that the tax authorities have filed an order against the club to wind them up on Wednesday.

Any winding-up order must be taken seriously, as it is a sign a creditor wants to shut a company down due to unpaid debts.

The Sun recently revealed that the club owe £500,000 to HMRC – that figure is now likely to be higher as the days go on.

Former CEO Chris Irwin allegedly resigned just weeks into taking the role at the club, and the ownership of the club remains highly controversial after a takeover was approved by the Rugby Football League earlier this year.

In approaching Salford for a statement, CityAM wrote: “When approached for comment, a spokesperson for Salford Red Devils said the club is aware of reports and are currently reviewing the matter.”

The club return to Super League action this weekend when they face Castleford Tigers on Sunday evening. They have just one league win to their name all season.

