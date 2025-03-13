Salford Red Devils say the decision to sell star half-back Marc Sneyd was in part due to the fact that significant funds from the club’s new owners ‘have been further delayed’.

Sneyd has been sold to Warrington Wolves with immediate effect – with the Wire’s interest in the player first revealed by Love Rugby League on Thursday.

He has joined the Wolves on a deal until the end of the 2026 season, and will come into consideration for next week’s Super League tie against St Helens.

The Red Devils have fielded multiple approaches for Sneyd over the winter from the likes of Hull KR and Leigh Leopards. However, it is only now they have acted after admitting crucial funding promised by the new owners is yet to materialise.

They said: “The club received two approaches for the scrum-half this week and on discussion with the player have agreed a deal with the Super League side for an undisclosed fee.

“After communication with the ownership group, the club finds itself in a position where significant funds have been further delayed. In order to field a competitive team that is able to meet the sustainability cap, this decision has been reached in the best interest of all parties.”

Meanwhile, Sneyd says it is with a ‘heavy heart’ he has departed for a new opportunity at Warrington.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I’ve had to make the tough decision to leave Salford in pursuit of a new opportunity,” he said. “I want to go on record in thanking everyone who has made returning here so memorable and wish the club nothing but the best in the future.

“To the lads – past and present – Paul Rowley and his coaching team, and the backroom staff, it has been a pleasure to play and work alongside you every day – I hope everything works out for everybody.

“A final big thank you to the fans. Your constant support has meant the world and it’s always appreciated whenever I took the field.”