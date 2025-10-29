Salford Council and Mayor issue strong statement after latest Red Devils uncertainty
The Mayors of both Greater Manchester and Salford Council have insisted they are disappointed by the decision to adjourn a winding-up petition against the Red Devils for a third time: insisting the uncertainty is bad news for the club and the sport.
The recently-relegated Super League side were in court again on Wednesday morning concerning an unpaid tax bill to HMRC that is now understood to be in excess of £1million.
However, for the third time in succession, they were given an adjournment and more time to pay the bill – though the delay this time is only for another fortnight.
Whether they could secure yet another adjournment remains to be seen but now the Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, and Salford City Mayor, Paul Dennett, have broken their silence to insist they cannot understand why the club remains in limbo.
They insist they will remain in contact with the Rugby Football League to preserve the sport in the city, but admit the delays do not represent a positive outcome for both the club and the wider game.
The pair said: “We are disappointed by today’s decision to again adjourn proceedings in the HMRC case. This is the third delay to this case this year, and the ongoing uncertainty has been deeply unsettling for supporters, players, and staff who care passionately about the future of this historic club.
“We recognise how difficult this continued situation is, and we firmly believe that a decision should have been made today to support the best interests of securing the financial future of Salford Red Devils. It is increasingly difficult to see how repeated delays serve the best interests of Salford Red Devils or the wider rugby league community.
“We will remain in close contact with the Rugby Football League and other partners to ensure that the clubs’ proud 152-year history is secured.”
WEDNESDAY’S READS ON LRL
👉🏻 Shaun Wane’s brutally honest assessment of opening Ashes defeat as loss dissected
👉🏻 England star played at Wembley with horrific facial injury as shock surgery revealed
👉🏻 Jake Wardle’s bold Ashes statement as passionate vow made ahead of second Test
👉🏻 Predicted England team for 2nd Ashes Test: Jack Welsby gets new role as big star dropped