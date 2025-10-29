The Mayors of both Greater Manchester and Salford Council have insisted they are disappointed by the decision to adjourn a winding-up petition against the Red Devils for a third time: insisting the uncertainty is bad news for the club and the sport.

The recently-relegated Super League side were in court again on Wednesday morning concerning an unpaid tax bill to HMRC that is now understood to be in excess of £1million.

However, for the third time in succession, they were given an adjournment and more time to pay the bill – though the delay this time is only for another fortnight.

Whether they could secure yet another adjournment remains to be seen but now the Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, and Salford City Mayor, Paul Dennett, have broken their silence to insist they cannot understand why the club remains in limbo.

They insist they will remain in contact with the Rugby Football League to preserve the sport in the city, but admit the delays do not represent a positive outcome for both the club and the wider game.

The pair said: “We are disappointed by today’s decision to again adjourn proceedings in the HMRC case. This is the third delay to this case this year, and the ongoing uncertainty has been deeply unsettling for supporters, players, and staff who care passionately about the future of this historic club.