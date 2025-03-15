Salford assistant coach Kurt Haggerty admits he is worried about the prospect of more players leaving the club: and says they expect to know what is happening with the likes of Nene Macdonald and Tim Lafai in the coming days.

There looks set to be a significant player exodus at the Red Devils following more high-profile financial issues. Marc Sneyd has been sold to Warrington, and plenty of other Salford stars are weighing up interest from elsewhere.

That includes Macdonald, who Love Rugby League revealed on Friday was the subject of shock interest from Championship side Oldham.

And Haggerty, who will become the club’s head coach in 2026, admits he has ‘no idea’ about what will happen next.

He said: “I’ve absolutely no idea. No idea. Yeah (we are worried about more players leaving). It’s a massive fear.”

When specifically about the futures of Macdonald and Tim Lafai – another who has been linked with an exit, Haggerty admitted: “No, I’m not sure, we don’t know.”

And then when asked there would be a decision on the pairing, he replied: “I don’t know, I’m not sure, I’m hoping to know midweek.”

Macdonald was left out of Salford’s team to play Bradford on Friday as speculation intensifies over his future.

And Oldham coach Sean Long told All Out Rugby League after their defeat to Hull KR that he was a player he admires..

“Obviously Nene is a quality player,” he said. “I’m sure a lot of teams would be going for Nene. That’s all I can say at the moment.

“I watched him play for PNG and Salford, he’s been carving it up. I think any Super League club would take him, nevermind a Championship club. So there’s going to be a lot of people knocking at his door for his signature. But like I said, I only read it today, so it’s a bit out of my hands.”