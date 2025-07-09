Salford Red Devils coach Paul Rowley has refused to close the door on a return for Danny Richardson in the coming weeks.

Richardson joined the Red Devils on a two-week loan last month and made an impression; so much so that Salford were keen to extend it for a lengthy period.

They were interested in doing a deal for the remainder of the season following his pairing with Jayden Nikorima but a head injury to Mikey Lewis saw Richardson recalled. He will come into the picture to feature for the Robins at Leigh on Saturday afternoon.

That has led Salford to a deal for Wakefield half-back Olly Russell in a similar two-week loan arrangement.

But Rowley has refused to close the door on a return for Richardson if, as expected, he finds opportunities limited when Lewis returns to the field.

Rowley told Love Rugby League: “We’ll invest our energy into Olly that’s for sure but if Danny becomes available next week or the week after, we’d have him back with open arms.

“He had a really positive impact and we’d like that to continue that. If he’s not in the Hull KR team, we’ll just wait and see.”

Speaking about the Russell arrival, Rowley said he was delighted to get the Wakefield man through the door. He said: “He’s joined us for some game-time.

“Olly has been a consistent performer at Huddersfield. This year has been challenging for him. He’s a good lad and I know his family well and we’re really pleased to have him on board.”

WEDNESDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Leigh Leopards coach ‘gaining support’ for top NRL coaching position

👉🏻 Leading Super League CEO suggests Challenge Cup should leave Wembley

👉🏻 Ranking every club’s run-in by difficulty: St Helens toughest, Wakefield easiest..

👉🏻 Salford star slams ‘crap’ written in media and makes plea to Red Devils fans