Salford Red Devils coach Paul Rowley has admitted he is not sure what the situation is concerning speculation two of his players refused to play in their defeat at Wigan Warriors.

The club’s start to the season continued in a similarly disappointing fashion on Sunday, as they were heavily beaten by the Warriors to leave them with just one win to their name so far in the league this season.

But the results pale into insignificance given the ever-evolving off-field crisis that is engulfing the club.

They were without more key players on Sunday: with All Out Rugby League suggesting on Sunday morning that captain Kallum Watkins was one of two who refused to play at the Brick Community Stadium.

Rowley would not be drawn on specific individuals after the game though – and said his full focus was on the players who were available to him.

He said: I’m not sure (what the situation is). I got asked this outside (by Sky Sports), and my response was that I’d get battered by those questions when I got in here (the press room).

“I expect it, but the healthiest way for me is to focus on the players that were playing and that were in that dressing room.

“They deserve my full attention, so I’ve given all of my energy to them. That’s not leading you in any sort of direction, because we’ve got injured players who didn’t play, who couldn’t play.

“We’ve got lads who could play that didn’t play because of cap restrictions etc.

“There’d be too many different categories to put everybody in. I’ll just concentrate on the lads that did play, and I couldn’t be prouder of them.”

Rowley revealed that at least three of his team put their hands up and played with injuries that would otherwise rule them out in an ordinary situation.

“I would say there were definitely three we wouldn’t have played (on a normal day),” he said.

“Hilly (Chris Hill) did the first 40 and then he couldn’t get back on. (Justin) Sangare came on injured, and I think Shoz (Joe Shorrocks) wouldn’t have played either.”

But Rowley was, mercifully, able to offer a positive update of sorts: with several players expected back for next weekend’s trip to Catalans in the Challenge Cup.

Rowley said: “We’re looking forward to that. Flights are booked, we’ll be there. We’ll have some players coming back from injury who are already in the cap, so we’ll be a little bit easier in them states.”