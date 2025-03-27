Salford call on owners to show ‘commitment’ in unprecedented statement
Salford Red Devils have demanded that the club’s new owners show the same level of commitment their players and staff have in a unique and incredible club statement.
The Red Devils payroll was not met on Thursday morning despite assurances from the club’s new owners that it would be.
Their CEO, Chris Irwin, told BBC Radio 5 Live last week that there would be no issues with pay – but the club’s players and staff have taken the unprecedented step of releasing a statement questioning the new ownership group at the Red Devils.
They have insisted while they have done all they can to perform on the field during a testing period, they now want to see the same commitment from the owners.
“Irrespective of this, we, as players and staff have continued to uphold our commitments with professionalism, ensuring the club remains competitive on and off the field. Now, we await the same level of commitment from those responsible for ensuring the stability of our organisation.
“The unwavering support of our fans and partners during this challenging time, is both humbling and inspiring, it makes all the difference to players and staff.”
The Red Devils’ new owners have until Monday to meet payroll obligations; pay is normally expected on the final Thursday of the month. However, contractually, they do have until the last day of the month officially to meet that obligation.
But it once again looks increasingly unlikely that deadline will be met – the RFL released a statement earlier on Thursday confirming they had drafted in Rugby League Cares to support the players and staff at the Red Devils as the situation continues to worsen.