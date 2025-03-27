Salford Red Devils have demanded that the club’s new owners show the same level of commitment their players and staff have in a unique and incredible club statement.

The Red Devils payroll was not met on Thursday morning despite assurances from the club’s new owners that it would be.

Their CEO, Chris Irwin, told BBC Radio 5 Live last week that there would be no issues with pay – but the club’s players and staff have taken the unprecedented step of releasing a statement questioning the new ownership group at the Red Devils.

They have insisted while they have done all they can to perform on the field during a testing period, they now want to see the same commitment from the owners.