Salford Red Devils have drafted in Papua New Guinea international Emmanuel Waine on a one-month loan deal from Championship outfit Bradford Bulls.

The financially-stricken Red Devils were forced to cancel last weekend’s game against Wakefield Trinity through player welfare concerns.

But at the start of this week, they confirmed that Friday night’s scheduled game away at Leigh Leopards would go ahead, vowing that loan signings would arrive alongside the returns of some senior figures.

And that has proven the case, with the four loan additions made earlier this week now added to by three-time Kumuls international Waine, who is able to play in a variety of roles across the forward pack.

Salford bolster squad as Papua New Guinea international makes Super League return

Former PNG Hunters ace Waine, who will turn 29 in October, joined Bradford ahead of the 2025 campaign from London Broncos.

He had donned a shirt for the Broncos in Super League last season, but has found game time hard to come by with the Bulls and has spent plenty of time out on loan or dual-registration this term already.

With games under his belt for Batley Bulldogs, Hunslet and London as well as ambitious Championship side Bradford, when he makes his debut for Salford on Friday evening, they will become the fifth club he’s represented in 2025.

The Jiwaka Province native has a total of 36 appearances to his name in the British game, with four tries scored including one in his most recent outing for Batley on August 10 at Widnes Vikings.

As Salford announced Waine’s arrival on Thursday evening, they also confirmed the make-up of their 18-man squad for Friday’s trip to Leigh.

Eight loanees are included, with Leigh’s own youngster Jack Darbyshire among them. He will make his Super League debut against his parent club.

Hull KR’s Leon Ruan and Louix Gorman also linked up with Paul Rowley’s squad earlier this week alongside Wakefield Trinity’s Neil Tchamambe.

The 18-man squad in full, listed in order of their squad number…

9. Joe Mellor

16. Loghan Lewis

19. Justin Sangare

24. Harvey Wilson

26. Jamie Pye

28. Nathan Connell

29. Charlie Glover

30. Tiaki Chan

41. Finley Yates

50. Toby Warren

51. Sam Hill

52. Dan Russell

57. Declan Murphy

64. Jack Darbyshire

65. Neil Tchamambe

66. Louix Gorman

67. Leon Ruan

68. Emmanuel Waine

