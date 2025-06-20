Championship side Hunslet have accused Salford Red Devils of brokering a deal to sign Kobe Rugless behind their backs, and have called on the RFL to ensure the situation never happens again.

Salford announced on Thursday that they had signed Rugless on a two-week loan, with the former Newcastle Knights junior impressing during his time in the Championship with Hunslet.

But they issued a strongly-worded statement on Friday morning in response, saying that they were told on Wednesday that a permanent deal had been arranged without the club’s consent.

Determined not to prevent Rugless – who Hunslet said was under ‘clear emotional pressure’ about the move – from a chance at playing in Super League, they instead agreed to a two-week loan instead.

But Hunslet warned that any further deal will need to be renegotiated, and the club will now seek a ‘fair and appropriate outcome’ before demanding the RFL protect clubs further down the pyramid.

They said: “Late on Wednesday, both Kobe and our head coach were informed by Salford that a deal had been arranged for Kobe to join them — permanently.

“This came as a shock to us. Salford had just experienced an outgoing transfer and required a player urgently before the midday registration deadline on Thursday.

“What made this situation even more difficult — and, frankly, frustrating — was the fact that discussions regarding our player had apparently taken place without our involvement or consent.”

Hunslet also said Salford were keen to take Rugless on a free transfer.

They added: “Even more concerning, Salford’s position was that Kobe would join them without a transfer fee, as they could not afford to pay one.

“Late into Wednesday evening, our Head Coach and members of the Football Committee spoke with Kobe, who — despite being under clear emotional pressure — remained professional, respectful, and deeply appreciative of Hunslet RLFC.

“For any ambitious young player, a sudden opportunity to step into the Super League is understandably exciting. But because of Kobe’s genuine affection for Hunslet, the manner in which this unfolded was clearly distressing for him as well.

“As a club, we were placed in an impossible situation — one that the RFL and others in authority should never allow to occur.

“After much reflection and with strong support from Kobe and his family, we agreed to a two-week loan arrangement. This gives Kobe a deserved chance to showcase his talent at the highest level, while also allowing Hunslet RLFC the opportunity to seek a fair and appropriate outcome.

“Should a Super League club wish to secure Kobe’s services beyond this period, we welcome a proper discussion that recognises and respects Hunslet’s role in his development.”

