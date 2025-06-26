Paul McGregor could be set for a return to rugby league coaching, with the former St George Illawarra Dragons head coach reportedly in the mix to take over at Catalans Dragons in the Super League.

McGregor’s name has surfaced as a potential candidate for the vacant head coach position by Code Sports on Thursday following the sudden departure of long-term Catalans boss Steve McNamara last month.

McNamara’s exit came after a rocky start to the 2025 season for the French club, who managed to win just five of their 11 Betfred Super League matches.

Having left his role as St George Illawarra coach in 2020, McGregor has stayed involved in the game, most recently working as an assistant coach at Parramatta, but also with the NSW Blues squad.

The move to the Super League comes after the 57-year-old was set to join the North Queensland Cowboys last season, but pulled out at the last minute for family reasons.

Despite this, McGregor has made it clear he’s eager to return to a head coaching role and previously expressed interest in the Parramatta job for the 2025 season, though Jason Ryles was appointed instead.

During his six years at St George Illawarra, McGregor had a mixed tenure, leading the club to two NRL finals appearances and overseeing 151 games with a win percentage of 46 per cent

However, much like with McNamara’s Catalans Dragons, McGregor’s time at the St George Dragons ended mid-2020 with the club struggling to find form during the COVID-impacted campaign.

McNamara, who had been in charge of Catalans since 2017, became the victim of his own success after transforming the French club into one of the Super League’s top sides.

Under McNamara, Catalans achieved historic milestones, including a Challenge Cup win in 2018 and Grand Final appearances in 2021 and 2023.

But the team’s inconsistent form in 2025, including a humiliating 40-0 loss to St Helens, ultimately led to McNamara’s departure.

Assistant coach Joel Tomkins (brother of player Sam) has stepped up as interim head coach.

Despite boasting a star-studded squad featuring former NRL players like Luke Keary, Nick Cotric, and Elliott Whitehead, the team has struggled to find their rhythm, with Tomkins acknowledging the players’ role in the club’s disappointing campaign.

“It’s been pretty tough,” Tomkins said of McNamara’s exit. “We didn’t see it coming. We thought we had a very good squad this year, and for some reason, it just hasn’t clicked.”

Now, with Catalans in search of a new head coach to turn their season around, McGregor’s name is being linked to the role.

The prospect of a fresh start in the Super League could offer McGregor the opportunity he’s long desired to return to the head coaching ranks, and the job at Catalans might just be the chance needed to revive – or possibly end – his coaching career.