Veteran forward Martin Taupau has been encouraged on a switch to Super League following his sudden sacking by the Brisbane Broncos on Saturday.



Taupau was shown the door by the NRL club earlier this month after becoming embroiled in a social media controversy.

The incident reportedly involved the former New Zealand and Samoa international liking a post critical of the new Broncos coach Michael Maguire.

While the move may seem like a minor incident on the outside, it proved the final straw in a relationship already strained behind the scenes.

On The Bloke in a Bar podcast, former Super League player Justin Horo weighed in on Taupau’s situation, calling the decision to terminate the veteran’s contract “super harsh,” but ultimately urging him to make a fresh start in the UK.

“It’s just not a great look regardless,” Horo said of the social media misstep on Wednesday. “You’re trying to build something up there at Brisbane… it’s only a like, but it’s undermining what the coach is trying to change.”

Horo acknowledged that the situation was more complex than a single online action, suggesting Taupau was already on the outer at Red Hill and may have been seeking a way out.

“He probably wasn’t enjoying his time at the Broncos and was looking for a way out. Now he’ll get a settlement — maybe 50% of his contract, maybe just under — and he can go make a move potentially to Super League or find another club,” Horo said.

Double standards



Podcast host and former NRL player Denan Kemp echoed many of Horo’s sentiments, pointing out what he sees as inconsistencies in the way the club handled different players.

“You can’t sack a bloke for liking a post,” Kemp said. “It looks bad for the Broncos because there are certain rules for you… if you’re a bit older and past your best, then there’s less they’ll accept.”

Kemp contrasted the 35-year old’s exit with the club’s handling of off-field incidents involving younger stars Reece Walsh and Ezra Mam, both of whom remain integral to Brisbane’s long-term plans despite recent controversies of their own.

“They’re at the beginning of their careers,” Horo added. “Marty isn’t in the starting squad, he’s played one game this season, and he’s not in their plans going forward. That’s the reality.”

Super League calling

Despite the acrimonious end to his stint in Brisbane, both Kemp and Horo believe Taupau still has plenty to offer — and that Super League could be the ideal next chapter.

“He’s still playing some decent footy,” Kemp said. “I reckon he’ll kill it in Super League.” Horo wholeheartedly agreed.

Taupau’s trademark power running and bone-rattling defence could make him a real handful in Super League, where the faster, more expansive style of play looks tailor-made for his skill set.

For Horo — who himself played in Super League with Catalans Dragons and Wakefield — the move would be a natural fit.

“I’d love to see him over there,” Horo said. “There’s clubs that would really benefit from a guy like Marty — he brings leadership, toughness, and a wealth of experience.”

What next for Taupau?

As speculation mounts over his next destination, Taupau has yet to comment publicly on his sacking. But reports have already linked him with a number of potential Super League suitors.

The veteran prop has amassed over 230 NRL appearances since debuting in 2010, playing for the Bulldogs, Wests Tigers, Sea Eagles, and Broncos, as well as earning 24 international caps across New Zealand and Samoa.

With his time at Brisbane now over, all signs point to the Super League as a logical next move — both for the opportunity to continue competing at a high level, and to enjoy a late-career reset in a league that has proven fertile ground for veteran NRL forwards.

Wherever Taupau lands, one thing is clear: there’s still fuel in the tank, and plenty of clubs — on both sides of the globe — who would welcome the experience and edge he brings.