Former New Zealand and Samoan international Martin Taupau insists his rugby league career isn’t over, confirming he’s chasing a mid-season return before the June 30 NRL transfer deadline.

The 35-year-old was cut by Brisbane in May after liking a social media post critical of the Brisbane Broncos head coach Michael Maguire. It was a move Taupau admits hit hard.

“It was a punch in the face for sure,” he told Code Sports.

“You just have to take a couple of deep breaths and say, ‘OK, this is what’s happened, let’s work on what is in front of us and what is in our control.’ That’s where the growth comes from… Everything happens for a reason.”

While Taupau’s radio silence since the incident had many people questioning if the veteran forwards career had come to a close, Marty says he’s far from finished.

“I’m definitely not retiring,” he said. “I’m still sticking to the training regime I was doing at the Broncos. It’s all about routine and consistency.”

The powerful forward said that he is “hopeful something will come up.”

“If it doesn’t, we reset – it’s just another redirection.”

Though no official links have emerged, the Super League has been floated as a possible next step.

On The Bloke in a Bar podcast, former Super League import Justin Horo called the Broncos’ call “super harsh” and said Taupau could “go to Super League and kill it” if the NRL door doesn’t reopen.

Taupau has been linked to Super League clubs in the past, but nothing has ever come of the chatter.

With the NRL’s June 30 deadline fast approaching (the final date by which NRL clubs can register new players’ signings or facilitate new transfers for the remainder of the season), his situation continues to be one to watch.

However, if Taupau misses out on securing a NRL club before the June 30 deadline, he still has the option to pursue a move to Super League, where the transfer window remains open until August 1.

In the meantime, the international star told Code Sports he has kept busy launching a stationery business with his wife Michelle.

He also hopes to take a school-based program on social media awareness into classrooms, using his own experience as a cautionary example.

“It’s all about being self-aware,” he said. “Even something as small as a like can have a huge impact.”

Wherever he ends up, Taupau says one thing is clear – he’s not done yet!