Bradford Bulls have overcome strong interest from Super League rivals to retain the services of prop Ryan Sutton.

The forward, a big-name signing for the Bulls ahead of their return to Super League, has signed a new two-year contract with the club after a successful start to his stint at Odsal.

Sutton was off-contract after signing a one-year deal with the club, but he has now agreed to extend his stay after strong interest elsewhere across Super League.

The former Wigan Warriors middle is back in Super League after seven years in the NRL with Canberra Raiders and Canterbury Bulldogs. The back-end of his career down under was plagued by injuries, but the 30-year-old has largely overcome them since his return to the UK, playing 11 of Bradford’s 16 games in all competitions so far this season.

His influence is clear to see too. Bradford have won five of their eleven games with Sutton in the side, but have won just one of the five games he has missed.

It is a massive piece of retention for the Bulls as Kurt Haggerty continues to plot for next year. They have already signed Sam Eseh for 2027, with the Wigan Warriors forward set to be one of many players to join the Odsal club next year.

Speaking on Sutton’s future, Haggerty admitted there was strong interest elsewhere in his services following Bradford’s defeat to Leigh Leopards.

“Apparently he has got a lot of interest and we’re doing a lot of work behind the scenes to keep Ryan at the club,” he said.

“I think if we secure Ryan, it shows where we want to go to as a club, quickly. Hopefully, we’ll have some news in the next week or so.”

Bradford Bulls’ contract situation

He becomes the latest existing player to sign a new contract with the club. Bradford have already announced new deals for Joe Mellor, Connor Wynne and Caleb Aekins heading into the 2027 campaign.

They still have a number of players off-contract, though. Dan Russell, Mitch Souter, Ed Chamberlain (loan expiry), Joe Keyes, Sam Hallas, Guy Armitage, Chris Atkin, Jack Ormondroyd (loan expiry), Phoenix Steinwede are all off-contract at the end of the season.