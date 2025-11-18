Ryan Sutton is returning to Super League in 2026 after agreeing to sign for newly-promoted Bradford Bulls for the 2026 season.

Sutton becomes one of the biggest new recruits at the Bulls ahead of their first top-flight season in over a decade – and will head up their forward unit after signing for Kurt Haggerty’s side.

Sutton has been looking for a club since his short-term deal with Gold Coast Titans expired at the end of the 2025 NRL season. He has previously spent time in the NRL with Canterbury Bulldogs and Canberra Raiders.

But his time with the Bulldogs was severely injury-hit, leading to his release earlier this year. He never played for the Titans, instead representing Ipswich Jets in the Queensland Cup on a solitary occasion.

But now, Sutton is back in England with a surprise move to Odsal to sign for Bradford.

They have recruited the likes of Jayden Nikorima and Esan Marsters, but have now captured a major acquisition in the pack with Sutton signing on the dotted line.

His signature was unveiled at the club’s launch night on Tuesday evening along with the Bulls’ new home shirt ahead of their return to the top flight.

Sutton began his career with Wigan Warriors in 2014, spending five seasons with his hometown club and making well over 100 appearances.

The 30-year-old then headed Down Under to further his career but after an up-and-down stint in the NRL, he is back in Super League and will be a Bradford player in 2026.

He has signed a two-year deal with Haggerty’s side as he looks to revive his career after an injury-hit period in Australia with the Bulldogs and then the Titans.

