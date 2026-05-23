Catalans assistant Ryan Sheridan says new head coach John Cartwright needs to instil confidence into the Dragons squad, who are now within touching distance of the play-offs having won 36-22 at York.

Sheridan has been in interim charge of Catalans since mid-March, when former head coach Joel Tomkins departed for personal reasons, later taking up a role within the backroom team of Premiership Rugby outfit Gloucester.

The Dragons’ form of late has been inconsistent, but Saturday night saw them come out on top in a high-scoring affair against the newly-promoted Knights.

New head coach Cartwright was present at the LNER Community Stadium having been appointed on a deal until the end of the season earlier this week.

But it was Sheridan who took lead proceedings for the last time, and after the game, he made his one request to Cartwright clear.

Catalans coach Ryan Sheridan shares John Cartwright wish following York win

Catalans were only 6-0 to the good at the break against York, with the game exploding into life come the restart, with 52 points scored in total in the second half.

The French side are next in action when they host Wigan Warriors in Paris on June 6 in a special game as the club mark their 20th anniversary as a Super League side.

Speaking to Sky Sports post-match, Sheridan said: “You look at what we’ve got coming up and it is exciting.

“We’re going to get some troops back and we just want to build on from this to give the players belief that we can fight.

“We’ll get some confidence back, and hopefully John will give us that.”

“We should have one or two (back for the game in Paris). Julian Bousquet will be back, so that’ll be nice for us.

Sheridan will revert back to his role as an assistant, with Australian Cartwright – who secured a release from the remainder of his contract at Hull FC to accept the job in Perpignan – taking the lead from here on in.

Reflecting on the last few months, Sheridan said: “It’s been great, I’ve enjoyed it.

“It’s been really challenging, but I’ve had the support of the players and the performance staff have been unbelievable.

“I’d just like to thank them for what they’ve done for me, I know how hard they’ve worked.”