Ryan Papenhuyzen confirms career next steps after Melbourne Storm exit amid R360 links

Ryan Papenhuyzen will take a break to explore his career options moving forward, following his release from the Melbourne Storm.

The 27-year-old full-back was granted early release by the NRL Grand Finalists on Thursday, 30th October, after nine years with the club.

In that time, he notched 113 first-grade appearances and helped Melbourne win the 2020 Grand Final, where he also won the coveted Clive Churchill Medal.

‘I’ve come to a point in my career where I’d like to explore life beyond the game’

Speculation has been rife over his future with both the Storm and rugby league in general, with Papenhuyzen understood to be a key target for breakaway rugby union league R360.

His early release seemed to suggest a confirmed move to R360 was likely, but he has revealed he will take an extended break away to consider his future.

“First of all, I just wanted to thank everyone who’s reached out over the past 24 hours,” Papenhuyzen wrote in an Instagram post in the wake of his exit.

“Whether you are a Storm fan or not, the support and love shown have been overwhelming and massively appreciated.

“All I ever wanted to do as a kid was to play one game in the NRL. To not only achieve that dream, but to do it with one of the best sporting franchises in the country, with some of the best to ever play the game, has been something I’ll always be proud of. The memories I have created and lessons learnt will be invaluable going forward.

“For now, I’ve decided to take a break and explore the next chapter of my life. I’m well and healthy, but I’ve come to a point in my career where I’d like to explore life beyond the game I’ve dedicated myself to. It wasn’t an easy decision, but it’s an important one for me.

“To the entire Storm family… players, coaches, staff, fans, thank you. It’s impossible to put into words the impact you’ve all had on me. Since the day I arrived, I’ve been challenged to grow, and no doubt, you’ve all played a huge role in shaping the person I am today.

“I’m not sure what lies ahead but I know I’ll give whatever it is a good crack. Your support and love will always be appreciated. Here’s to the next chapter.”

The full-back isn’t the only NRL name linked with a switch to R360, either. Zac Lomax, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Nelson Asofa-Solomona have also seen their names thrown into the mix over a possible switch to the rebel competition, while reports have emerged that South Sydney Rabbitohs gun Jye Gray has rejected an offer to join the Mike Tindall-backed organisation.

