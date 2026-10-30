Veteran former Bradford winger seals cross-Championship switch for 2027

Championship stalwart Ryan Millar has completed switch across the division from Sheffield Eagles to Rochdale Hornets for 2027, inking a one-year deal.

Veteran Millar – who turned 32 in May – has 186 professional appearances on his CV, and over 150 of those have been made in the Championship.

The bulk of the winger’s games to date have come in a Sheffield shirt, and he now makes the move to Rochdale having brought the curtain down on a second stint with the Eagles.

Having lifted the 1895 Cup during his first stint in the Steel City, that second stint lasted three seasons.

‘I’ve played quite a few games in the Championship over a number of years now, so I will try and bring a bit of that experience’

In-between his two spells at Sheffield, Millar donned a shirt for both Bradford Bulls and Widnes Vikings – and back in 2024 during his first year back with the Eagles, he also played two games as a loanee for Whitehaven.

As his move to Rochdale for 2027 was announced, he said: “I’m really excited to be joining the club.

“Towards the back end of the 2026 season, I’d thought about that year being my last unless the right opportunity came up, so I was happy to hear about the interest from Rochdale.

“From talking to (head coach) Gary Thornton, it sounds like there is a really honest, hard-working group at the club. There are a few of the lads that I’ve played with over the years as well, which is nice, so I’m really looking forward to this year.

“With the group we have got, I think we can have a successful season.

“I’ve played quite a few games in the Championship over a number of years now, so I will try and bring a bit of that experience and help some of the younger lads out where I can.

“On the pitch, I’m really looking forward to playing consistently, hopefully scoring a few tries and just giving it everything I’ve got.

“I remember the fans being great when I played against Rochdale away last season as well, so hopefully I can give them lots to cheer about over the next 12 months.”

‘Ryan is an experienced top-end Championship performer’

Millar has scored 86 tries in his 186 professional career appearances to date, with 70 of those tries coming in 155 matches for Sheffield.

He now joins a Hornets side that finished 15th on the Championship ladder in 2026, eight places and 16 competition points below the Eagles: who made it into the play-offs.

Rochdale chairman Andy Mazey added: “Ryan is an experienced top-end Championship performer whose power, pace and athleticism will provide Gary (Thornton) with even more competition and threat out wide.

“He’s a brilliant try-scorer and comes highly recommended to us by people we respect, and with a reputation as a fantastic professional.

“In addition to knowing where the try line is, he does things that often go under the radar.

“Those little things make a huge difference in a team, hence why Gary was very keen to add him to the group. We are delighted to have secured his services.”