Veteran former Bradford winger seals cross-Championship switch for 2027

Ryan Millar in action for Sheffield Eagles in 2021

Ryan Millar in action for Sheffield Eagles in 2021

Championship stalwart Ryan Millar has completed switch across the division from Sheffield Eagles to Rochdale Hornets for 2027, inking a one-year deal.

Veteran Millar – who turned 32 in May – has 186 professional appearances on his CV, and over 150 of those have been made in the Championship.

The bulk of the winger’s games to date have come in a Sheffield shirt, and he now makes the move to Rochdale having brought the curtain down on a second stint with the Eagles.

Having lifted the 1895 Cup during his first stint in the Steel City, that second stint lasted three seasons.

‘I’ve played quite a few games in the Championship over a number of years now, so I will try and bring a bit of that experience’

In-between his two spells at Sheffield, Millar donned a shirt for both Bradford Bulls and Widnes Vikings – and back in 2024 during his first year back with the Eagles, he also played two games as a loanee for Whitehaven.

As his move to Rochdale for 2027 was announced, he said: “I’m really excited to be joining the club.

“Towards the back end of the 2026 season, I’d thought about that year being my last unless the right opportunity came up, so I was happy to hear about the interest from Rochdale.

“From talking to (head coach) Gary Thornton, it sounds like there is a really honest, hard-working group at the club. There are a few of the lads that I’ve played with over the years as well, which is nice, so I’m really looking forward to this year.

“With the group we have got, I think we can have a successful season.

“I’ve played quite a few games in the Championship over a number of years now, so I will try and bring a bit of that experience and help some of the younger lads out where I can. 

“On the pitch, I’m really looking forward to playing consistently, hopefully scoring a few tries and just giving it everything I’ve got.

“I remember the fans being great when I played against Rochdale away last season as well, so hopefully I can give them lots to cheer about over the next 12 months.”

‘Ryan is an experienced top-end Championship performer’

Millar has scored 86 tries in his 186 professional career appearances to date, with 70 of those tries coming in 155 matches for Sheffield.

He now joins a Hornets side that finished 15th on the Championship ladder in 2026, eight places and 16 competition points below the Eagles: who made it into the play-offs.

Rochdale chairman Andy Mazey added: “Ryan is an experienced top-end Championship performer whose power, pace and athleticism will provide Gary (Thornton) with even more competition and threat out wide.  

“He’s a brilliant try-scorer and comes highly recommended to us by people we respect, and with a reputation as a fantastic professional. 

“In addition to knowing where the try line is, he does things that often go under the radar.

“Those little things make a huge difference in a team, hence why Gary was very keen to add him to the group. We are delighted to have secured his services.”

Championship Rochdale Hornets

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