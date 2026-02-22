Former Warrington Wolves loanee Ryan Matterson is seeking further medical advice and may be forced into retirement after suffering concussion symptoms again Down Under.

31-year-old Matterson is a former New South Wales representative and has over 180 NRL appearances on his CV.

Having represented Sydney Roosters and Wests Tigers as well as current club Parramatta Eels at first-grade level, the back end of last season saw the forward enjoyed an eight-game loan stint in Super League with Warrington.

Throughout his NRL career, Matterson had endured a troubled history of head knocks, and having suffered another during pre-season, there are now genuine fears he may be forced into retirement.

Back in 2018, Matterson suffered three head knocks in as many weeks while playing for the Roosters, and later revealed that he had struggled with dizziness, light sensitivity and fatigue during that period.

Before his stint in Super League last term, he had to undergo neurological testing after bouts of headaches and dizziness.

And now, having missed the Eels’ pre-season outing against the Roosters, it’s been confirmed by Australian outlet ‘The Age‘ that he is seeking further medical advice: again relating to concussion-based symptoms.

Matterson’s situation had already been uncertain heading into the 2026 campaign, with Parramatta having granted him permission to explore options elsewhere.

Unable to secure another contract anywhere else, he has become embroiled in the saga which surrounds Zac Lomax.

Melbourne Storm are chasing Lomax, who departed the Eels at the end of 2025 with the intention of moving into R360, but the start date for that rival union competition has been delayed.

There had been discussions around Storm contributing towards the financial value of the remainder of Matterson’s deal in order to ease Parramatta’s salary cap burden and sweeten things up in their bid to secure Lomax’s signature.

But while that matter is expected to be decided in the courts over the next few months, Matterson’s part in those discussions would become irrelevant if he is unable to play on due to his concussion-related symptoms.

If Matterson is to be medically retired, the Eels would be able to seek salary cap dispensation from the powers that be Down Under.