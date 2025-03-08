Featherstone Rovers have completed the signing of Ryan Hampshire on a deal until the end of the season.

Hampshire has been one of the highest-profile free agents in the game ever since leaving Wigan Warriors at the end of last season.

He has spoken repeatedly of his desire to get back into the game and he has now agreed a deal to drop down to the Championship for 2025, after joining up with Paul Cooke’s Rovers.

The move marks a significant capture for Fev, who parted company with James Ford last week following an underwhelming start to the new campaign.

And Cooke said: “Ryan is a player of genuine quality.

“He plays in the halves and at full-back and will bring speed, strength and skill to our squad. We look forward to him getting out onto the field, contributing to us with his Super League experience. Ryan’s knowledge, we believe, will also help the other squad members in his position improve.”

Hampshire admitted he was excited to begin work with the Rovers.

He said: “Being able to get back in to training and soon on the pitch after a longer off-season is something I’m excited about.

“I am stepping in to a completely new environment here with Featherstone but they are a passionate club with proud supporters. It is something I’m looking forward to.”

The utility has had spells with the likes of Wakefield Trinity and Castleford Tigers throughout his career, firmly establishing himself as a Super League regular.

A move to Wigan in 2023 saw his game-time limited, as he predominantly played the role of backup for a plethora of first-team stars.

But the 30-year-old now has an opportunity to get back to playing regularly after signing with the ambitious West Yorkshire side for 2025 – with an initial deal until the end of the current campaign.